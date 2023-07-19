Falmouth man held without bail following series of motor vehicle break ins



FALMOUTH – From Cape & Islands D.A.’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Joshua Lauzon, 28, of Falmouth, is being held without bail following arrests for a series of breaking and entering incidents into motor vehicles in Falmouth.

On July 19, 2023, Lauzon was arraigned in Falmouth District Court before Judge Lisa Edmonds on three counts of breaking into a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, one count of larceny over $1,200, and one count of larceny under $1,200 for incidents which occurred on July 17, 2023. On these charges, the court set a bail of $1,000.00.

At the time of the July 17, 2023 incidents, Lauzon had pending charges in the Falmouth District Court of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a felony, common and notorious thief, and larceny under $1,200.00 stemming from an incident which occurred in Falmouth on June 27, 2023. On July 19, 2023, Judge Edmonds allowed the Commonwealth’s motion to revoke Lauzon’s recognizance on this case and that he be held without bail.

Both of Lauzon’s pending cases have been continued to August 22, 2023 in Falmouth District Court for pretrial conference.