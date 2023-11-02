Falmouth man indicted on charges in connection to pedestrian hit and run in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on today’s date that David Eldredge, Jr., 33-years-old, of Falmouth, MA, has been indicated by a Barnstable County Grand Jury, for his role relating to the August 14, 2023, hit and run of two pedestrians in the town of Falmouth.

David Eldredge, Jr., 33 years old, of Falmouth, was indicted on the charges of Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a person 60 or older causing bodily injury, assault and battery on a person 60 or older causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of property damage, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, operating uninsured motor vehicle, attaching plates to conceal ID, operating with a suspended license, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

On August 14, 2023, Falmouth Police responded to the area of 117 Main Street, Falmouth for a report of a motorcycle vs pedestrian accident. It was reported that a male suspect hit two victims in the crosswalk. It was alleged that suspect picked up his motorcycle and fled the scene prior to first responders arriving on the scene. Both pedestrian victims were transported to the hospital.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by the Falmouth Police Department. Mr. Eldredge will be scheduled to appear in the Barnstable Superior Court for an arraignment.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against David Eldredge, Jr. at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.