FALMOUTH – A motorcycle reportedly struck two pedestrians in Falmouth sometime after 8:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) by the U.S. Post Office. One victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The second victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcycle strikes two pedestrians in Falmouth
August 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
