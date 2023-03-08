Falmouth man sentenced to 12-15 years for 2003 rape in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Falmouth man was sentenced today in Barnstable Superior Court to twelve to fifteen years in state prison for an August, 2003 rape in Mashpee.

Adam J. O’Brien, 36, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Gregg Pasquale at the conclusion of a two-day jury waived trial. The charges arose from an incident which occurred at the South Cape Beach parking lot.

The case was investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino.