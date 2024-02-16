You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating after shots fired into home Thursday evening

Falmouth Police investigating after shots fired into home Thursday evening

February 16, 2024


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report thatr on February 15, 2024 @ 8:55 PM, they responded to 39 Brick Kiln Rd for the report of gun shots being fired into the residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple gun shots had been fired into the home. The home was occupied by several individuals, but there were no injuries reported. This incident is under investigation by the Falmouth Police Detective Bureau, Patrol Division and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation. A preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public at this time. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Kurt Ruta at 774-255-4527 ext. 4529.

