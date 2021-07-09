Falmouth Police issue missing person alert

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are searching for 32-year-old Hayden Wickersham. He left Falmouth June 26 and is believed to be in NYC. Police say he has suffered from substance abuse in the past. Wickersham is described as a white male, 5’11”, 190 lbs., He has sandy hair, and gray eyes and may be operating a black 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck Mass plate 7FJ546. Please call Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527 with any info.