Falmouth Police Lieutenant Christopher Hamilton Retires After 32 Years

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department said goodbye to Lieutenant Christopher Hamilton who retired on Monday March 1st after 32 years of service.

Lt. Hamilton started his career at the Mashpee Police Department in 1989 and transferred to the Falmouth Police Department in 1994. He started as a patrol officer, and then was promoted to Sergeant in 1999 and Lieutenant in 2014. His last assignment was Day Shift Commander.

Throughout Lt. Hamilton’s career, he held several specialty positions including Field Training Officer, Internal Affairs Investigator, ATV Patrol Coordinator, Vehicle Fleet Supervisor, Hostage Negotiator, Bicycle Patrol Officer and several other specialties.

Lt. Hamilton was the recipient of the Community Service Award, two Exceptional Police Duty Medals for saving a suicidal person and his role in a murder investigation, as well several Certificates of Commendation.

Lt. Hamilton will be truly missed by the men and women of the Falmouth Police Department, as well as the community he served.