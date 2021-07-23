You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police look to identify woman allegedly involved in identity theft/check fraud case

Falmouth Police look to identify woman allegedly involved in identity theft/check fraud case

July 23, 2021


FALMOUTHFalmouth Police is seeking the identity of this woman. She is a person of interest in an identity theft and fraudulent check cashing incident. Please contact Officer Martin at 774-255-4527 with any information.

