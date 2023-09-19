FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old male – Seth Heywood. He was last observed in East Falmouth on Old Barnstable Road near the Mashpee Town Line on Monday at approximately 5 PM. Any information please contact Falmouth Police at 774-255-4528.
Falmouth Police searching for missing man
September 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Talk and Walk with a Doc Event Returns
- Maintenance Work Begins On Bourne Bridge
- Forensic Science Week Set by Governor Healey
- 9th Annual Vinegrass Music Festival Date Set
- Harwich Water Department To Begin Flushing Water Mains
- Barnstable Adult Community Center To Host “55+ Community Safety Day”
- Flood Area Design Guidelines Developed by Cape Cod Commission
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Eversource Plans with EVs on the Rise
- Sunday Journal – Great Day at the Gateway, Going Electric with Katie Servis
- Man on Moped Causes Shelter-in-Place at School
- Storm Update: Cape Air Grounds Flights for Saturday in HYA
- Red Cross Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm
- Climate Change Collaborative Names New Executive Director