Falmouth Police searching for missing man

September 18, 2023


FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old male – Seth Heywood. He was last observed in East Falmouth on Old Barnstable Road near the Mashpee Town Line on Monday at approximately 5 PM. Any information please contact Falmouth Police at 774-255-4528.

