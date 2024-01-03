FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: We are looking to speak to these two individuals in connection with a vandalism incident that occurred at the Falmouth Rec Center Playground. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of December 26th. If you can identify these two individuals or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Officer Meghan Andrade at 774-255-4527. We know the quality of the images are not great, any help would be appreciated.
We are looking to speak to these two individuals in connection with a vandalism incident that occurred at the Falmouth Rec Center Playground. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of December 26th. If you can identify these two individuals or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Officer Meghan Andrade at 774-255-4527. We know the quality of the images are not great, any help would be appreciated.
Falmouth Police seek man and woman as persons of interest
January 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fire Officials Urge Residents to Remove Christmas Trees
- Scholarships Launched by Cape Cod Foundation
- Holiday Giving Campaign Delivers $6,500 to Local Charitable Groups
- Barnstable County Commissioners Elect Next Chair
- State Jobless Numbers Show Slight Improvement
- EPA Providing Tips for Healthier Heating Season
- Fourteen Recreational Vehicles Seized by Wareham Police
- Effort to Support North Atlantic Right Whales Gets $4.6 Million Grant
- Falmouth Road Race Awards Over $93,000 in Grants
- Barnstable Announces Demolition Of Osterville Recreation Building
- Community Health Center Recognized for Quality Improvements
- Falmouth Road Race Announces Local Grants
- Sandwich Real Estate Market Continues To Experience Rising Home Values Despite Drop In Sales