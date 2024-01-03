You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek man and woman as persons of interest

January 3, 2024


FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: We are looking to speak to these two individuals in connection with a vandalism incident that occurred at the Falmouth Rec Center Playground. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of December 26th. If you can identify these two individuals or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Officer Meghan Andrade at 774-255-4527. We know the quality of the images are not great, any help would be appreciated.
