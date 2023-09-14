Updated: Falmouth Police locate man on scooter who possibly brandished BB gun outside Morse Pond School



FALMOUTH – Joint Statement from School Superintendent Duerr and Chief of Police Lourie regarding situation at Morse Pond School this afternoon:

Good afternoon,

There was a situation this afternoon at Morse Pond School. At no time were any of our students in any danger. The school was placed in a Shelter-in-Place at approximately 2:45. All students were inside the school at the time. Dismissal was delayed until the Falmouth Police Department gave the all clear.

A white man with a beard on a blue and white scooter drove on the school property toward the adjacent nursing home. There appeared to be something in his hand, reportedly a BB-gun. The Falmouth Police Department was contacted immediately and four cruisers responded to the school. The police are in pursuit off school property.

The buses were being held at Lawrence School. The Falmouth Police Department released the buses to Morse Pond at approximately 3:15. Students safely boarded the buses under the supervision of the Falmouth Police Department.

As always, the safety of our students and staff are our number one priority.

If you have any information, please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Lori S. Duerr, Superintendent of Schools

and

Chief Jeffery Lourie, Falmouth Police Department

Update from Falmouth Police: The operator of of the moped has been located and identified. The Falmouth Police Department thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

