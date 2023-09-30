You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek person of interest in incident at gas station

September 29, 2023


FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the person in the attached surveillance pictures related to an incident at the Speedway Gas Station on 09/04/23. Please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

