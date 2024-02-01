FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are interested in identifying this individual in connection with an incident that occurred yesterday, January 31st, at CVS on Davis Straits. If you know this person or have any information that would be helpful , please call Officer Tom Maguire at 774-255-4527 ext. 4655.
Falmouth Police seek person of interest in incident at pharmacy
February 1, 2024
