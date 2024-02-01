You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police seek person of interest in incident at pharmacy

Falmouth Police seek person of interest in incident at pharmacy

February 1, 2024

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are interested in identifying this individual in connection with an incident that occurred yesterday, January 31st, at CVS on Davis Straits. If you know this person or have any information that would be helpful , please call Officer Tom Maguire at 774-255-4527 ext. 4655.

