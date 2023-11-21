You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police warn of person spoofing their caller ID

November 20, 2023


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are warning that an unknown person (or persons) is calling residents of Falmouth while falsely transmitting the Caller ID of the Falmouth Police Department (774-255-4527) otherwise known as “spoofing”. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.

