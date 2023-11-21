FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are warning that an unknown person (or persons) is calling residents of Falmouth while falsely transmitting the Caller ID of the Falmouth Police Department (774-255-4527) otherwise known as “spoofing”. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.
Falmouth Police warn of person spoofing their caller ID
November 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Video: Exploring Cape Cod’s Water Quality via Satellite Imagery
- As Thanksgiving Approaches, NFPA Urges Those Cooking To Practice Fire Safety
- Barnstable Man Charged in 2021 Unsolved Baby Death
- Dennis Police Department Awarded over $230,000
- Barnstable Awarded Age-Friendly Action Plan Certificate
- Eversource is Urging Customers to be Aware of Scams
- The 10 Most Common Medication Errors People Make
- Five Ways to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy
- Is This Making Your Chronic Condition Worse?
- Can Your Toothbrush Help Your Heart Health?
- AAA Expects Busy Peak Travel In Lead Up To Thanksgiving
- Barnstable County Assessing Dredge Rates for Towns
- Sunday Journal – PFAS, Gun Ranges, and Dredge Rates with Barnstable County Chair Mark Forest