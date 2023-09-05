Final Mighty Meehan 5k/Run Walk for Pediatric Cancer set for West Dennis Beach



(DENNIS) – The 15th annual Mighty Meehan 5K Run/Walk for pediatric cancer research will be held on Sunday September 10th at 10 AM at West Dennis Beach.

This annual event was created in memory of Turlough (Tur-lock) Eoghain (Owen) Meehan, son of Dennis Fire Capt. Phelim Meehan.

At the age of 5-1/2 weeks Turlough was diagnosed with infant ALL – infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Infant ALL is a relatively uncommon type of leukemia that occurs in children less than 12 months of age.

After a courageous fight at Children’s Hospital Boston, Turlough passed away on December 18, 2007, at six months old.

Race organizers said this will be the last year for the Mighty Meehan 5K and they’re hoping for a great turnout among runners and those who can donate.

You can register at www.mightymeehan.com. Preregistration and number pickup will be on September 9thh at the Dennis Fire Department from 9 AM to 12 noon. Adults (18 and over) are $30. Children 12-18 are $10 and Children 7-11 are $5.

All age groups are welcome and encouraged to participate. Post-race awards ceremony will be held at Chapin’s Fish & Chips on Lower County Road in Dennis Port. There will be live entertainment and auction items. There is a suggested donation of $25.

For more information, please visit www.mightymeehan.com