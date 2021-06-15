DENNIS PORT – Firefighters from Dennis and Harwich responded to a house fire in Dennis Port around 6:15 PM Monday. The fire at 34 Stafford Circle reportedly started on the 1st floor of the ranch style home and spread to the attic before being extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Dennis Port residence
June 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
