FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to the scene of a fireat the Estia Falmouth restaurant on Main Street in Falmouth Friday morning. An automatic fire alarm summoned fire crews about 4:30 AM. Officials remained on scene for several hours chasing hot spots in a wall between a pizza over and a bathroom. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Falmouth restaurant overnight
March 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
