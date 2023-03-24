You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Falmouth restaurant overnight

Fire breaks out at Falmouth restaurant overnight

March 24, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to the scene of a fireat the Estia Falmouth restaurant on Main Street in Falmouth Friday morning. An automatic fire alarm summoned fire crews about 4:30 AM. Officials remained on scene for several hours chasing hot spots in a wall between a pizza over and a bathroom. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 