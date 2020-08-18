OSTERVILLE – Fire broke out at a home in Osterville shortly before 6 AM Tuesday. The fire at 340 Seapuit Road appeared to have started in a bedroom. Firefighters advanced a hose line and knocked down the flames, then checked for fire extension into the attic. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at home in Osterville
August 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
