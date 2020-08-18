You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at home in Osterville

Fire breaks out at home in Osterville

August 18, 2020

OSTERVILLE – Fire broke out at a home in Osterville shortly before 6 AM Tuesday. The fire at 340 Seapuit Road appeared to have started in a bedroom. Firefighters advanced a hose line and knocked down the flames, then checked for fire extension into the attic. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 