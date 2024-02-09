MASHPEE – A fire broke out at the Deer Crossing condos on Shell Back Way about 9 PM Thursday. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and discovered a fire in the basement of building 8 that was quickly knocked down. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Mashpee condo complex
February 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
