You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Mashpee condo complex

Fire breaks out at Mashpee condo complex

February 8, 2024

MASHPEE – A fire broke out at the Deer Crossing condos on Shell Back Way about 9 PM Thursday. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and discovered a fire in the basement of building 8 that was quickly knocked down. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 