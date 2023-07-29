HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to an alarm discovered a basement fire in Hyannis just after 12:30 PM Saturday. The fire was reported in an apartment building at 80 Yarmouth Road on the corner of Crocker Street and was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Yarmouth Road was closed due to hoses and apparatus in the street. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Fire breaks out in apartment building in Hyannis
July 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
