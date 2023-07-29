You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in apartment building in Hyannis

Fire breaks out in apartment building in Hyannis

July 29, 2023



HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to an alarm discovered a basement fire in Hyannis just after 12:30 PM Saturday. The fire was reported in an apartment building at 80 Yarmouth Road on the corner of Crocker Street and was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Yarmouth Road was closed due to hoses and apparatus in the street. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 