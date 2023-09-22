DENNIS – A fire was reported in the basement of a house in Dennis about 6:40 AM Friday. The fire on Judith Ann Road appeared to have started in the basement and spread upwards. It did not appear anyone was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
Fire breaks out in basement of Dennis home
September 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
