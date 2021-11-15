HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a Rustic Lane residence shortly before 1:30 PM Monday. Initial reports said a motorcycle had caught fire in the basement the dwelling. Firefighters made entry and knocked down the flames in the basement and then ventilated smoke. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in basement of Hyannis residence
November 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
