You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in basement of Hyannis residence

Fire breaks out in basement of Hyannis residence

November 15, 2021

HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to a Rustic Lane residence shortly before 1:30 PM Monday. Initial reports said a motorcycle had caught fire in the basement the dwelling. Firefighters made entry and knocked down the flames in the basement and then ventilated smoke. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 