Fire breaks out in Hyannis residence

January 12, 2020

HYANNIS – Fire broke out at 65 Murphy Road in Hyannis around 12:45 PM Sunday afternoon. The incident was originally reported as a kitchen fire and heavy smoke was showing on arrival. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames. All occupants were able to get out of the building safely.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

