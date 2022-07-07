You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out Sandwich condo complex

Fire breaks out Sandwich condo complex

July 7, 2022

SANDWICH – Fire broke out at a condo complex in Sandwich about 8:30 AM Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to 32 Southpoint Drive. Smoke was showing when crews arrived. The fire appeared to have started in the basement and crews were able to quickly get it under control. There were no reports of injures. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

