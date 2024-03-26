HYANNIS – A fire burned a container of lawn chairs in Hyannis. The fire broke out in the rear of the Cape Codder Resort at 1225 Iyannough Road (Route 132). A Barnstable police officer arriving at the adjacent police station discovered the fire and called it in. Hyannis firefighters responded to douse the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire burns through container of lawn chairs in Hyannis
March 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Center For Coastal Studies To Host Students From Cornell University
- Falmouth Getting Ready for Senior Housing Lottery
- Changes Made To Massachusetts Emergency Shelter Rules
- Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Panel Reconvening
- State Grants Awarded For Cape Nitrogen Management
- Yarmouth Considering Wetland Bylaw Changes
- Southcoast Health Opens New Rehabilitation Center In New Bedford
- Cape And Islands Water Protection Fund Gets Adjusted
- LISTEN: MassHIRE Hosting Jobseekers for Seasonal and Year-Round Hospitality Positions
- Healey Administration Praises New Federal Tax Guidance On Offshore Wind
- Construction To Resume On Vineyard Wind Project Route
- Bird Flu is Decimating Seal Colonies. Scientists Don’t Know How to Stop It
- Appeals Court Orders Judge to Probe Claims of Juror Bias in Boston Marathon Bomber’s Case