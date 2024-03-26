You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire burns through container of lawn chairs in Hyannis

Fire burns through container of lawn chairs in Hyannis

March 26, 2024

HYANNIS – A fire burned a container of lawn chairs in Hyannis. The fire broke out in the rear of the Cape Codder Resort at 1225 Iyannough Road (Route 132). A Barnstable police officer arriving at the adjacent police station discovered the fire and called it in. Hyannis firefighters responded to douse the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 