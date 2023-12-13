You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire causes extensive damage to Yarmouth home

December 13, 2023

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house in Yarmouth shortly after 6 AM Wednesday. The blaze on Vine Brook Road appeared to have started in the garage of the single-story residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

