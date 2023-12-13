YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house in Yarmouth shortly after 6 AM Wednesday. The blaze on Vine Brook Road appeared to have started in the garage of the single-story residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire causes extensive damage to Yarmouth home
December 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
