DENNIS – A fire damaged the deck of a house in Dennis early Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the Evergreen lane residence to find the homeowner had been able to put most of the fire out with a garden hose. Crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the house. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.
Fire damages deck of home in Dennis
August 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Seeks To Fill Shortage Of O Negative Blood At August Blood Drives
- Monomoy School District Names New Director of Curriculum
- Potential School Threats Quelled by Nantucket Police
- Provincetown Expanding Housing Assistance Program
- Sen. Markey Joins Scientists To Release Sea Turtles on West Dennis Beach
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Grant Information Sessions
- Chatham to Hold Two Forums on the Center for Active Living Proposal
- Pan-Mass Challenge Aims for $70 Million Dollar Goal
- Scientists Say Ropeless Technology Could Help Save Right Whales
- $56 Billion Dollar State Budget Approved
- New Falmouth Town Manager Hitting the Ground Running
- NOAA Planning New $15M Provincetown Visitor Center
- Microgrid to Boost Green Efforts at Cape Cod Gateway Airport