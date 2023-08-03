You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages deck of home in Dennis

Fire damages deck of home in Dennis

August 3, 2023

DENNIS – A fire damaged the deck of a house in Dennis early Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the Evergreen lane residence to find the homeowner had been able to put most of the fire out with a garden hose. Crews checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the house. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

