MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out on the deck of a home in Marstons Mills around 3:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to the Prince Avenue residence where the homeowner had put most of the fire out. Crews checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages deck of home in Marstons Mills
July 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
