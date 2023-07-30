You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages deck of home in Marstons Mills

Fire damages deck of home in Marstons Mills

July 30, 2023

MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out on the deck of a home in Marstons Mills around 3:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters responded to the Prince Avenue residence where the homeowner had put most of the fire out. Crews checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported.

