Fire damages group home in Hyannis

Fire damages group home in Hyannis

September 22, 2020

HYANNIS – A fire damaged a group home in Hyannis late Monday. The fire was reported at Community Services at 338 Ocean Street around 11:15 as an outside fire. Firefighters discovered the building on fire when they arrived. All occupants were able to evacuate safely although an ambulance was called to evaluate at least one person. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

