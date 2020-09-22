HYANNIS – A fire damaged a group home in Hyannis late Monday. The fire was reported at Community Services at 338 Ocean Street around 11:15 as an outside fire. Firefighters discovered the building on fire when they arrived. All occupants were able to evacuate safely although an ambulance was called to evaluate at least one person. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages group home in Hyannis
September 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
