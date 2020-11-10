You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Marstons Mills

November 10, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out at a residence in Marstons Mills Tuesday afternoon. The fire at 24 Flume Avenue broke out sometime after 4 PM and appeared to be on the outside of the ranch style house. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the home. All of the residents evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

