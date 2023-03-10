You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages Marthas Vineyard Airport terminal building

Fire damages Marthas Vineyard Airport terminal building

March 10, 2023

WEST TISBURY – An island-wide call went out for a reported fire on the roof of the terminal building at the Marthas Vineyard Airport about 10:30 AM Friday. The fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the building and was quickly put out. The terminal was evacuated due to heavy smoke which had to be ventilated by firefighters. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious

