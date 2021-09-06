YARMOUTH – An exterior fire spread the the outside of a home in Yarmouth early Monday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames at 15 Danbury Street. Crews pulled shingles up to make sure the fire hadn’t further into the house. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages outside of residence in Yarmouth
September 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
