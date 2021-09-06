You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages outside of residence in Yarmouth

Fire damages outside of residence in Yarmouth

September 6, 2021

YARMOUTH – An exterior fire spread the the outside of a home in Yarmouth early Monday afternoon. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames at 15 Danbury Street. Crews pulled shingles up to make sure the fire hadn’t further into the house. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 