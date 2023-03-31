BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: This morning at 6:52 a.m. Brewster Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Long Pond Road. On arrival a large column of smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the home. Upon further investigation units found a large canopy type storage unit on fire in the rear yard. Members of Group 1 stretched an attack line from Squad 241 and quickly extinguished the fire. Thanks to our structure fire line box response partners from Harwich, Orleans, and Dennis and to the Brewster PD for their assistance.
Fire destroys canopy storage structure in Brewster
March 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
