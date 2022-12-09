MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills
December 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
