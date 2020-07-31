FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a large three-story condominium complex in Falmouth just before 7 PM. Crews arriving at 28 Cape Codder Road found smoke in an underground garage. Initial reports said a fire was discovered on the outside of the building that was quickly knocked down. The smoke had to be ventilated and the area above the fire was checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire prompts evacuation of large condo complex in Falmouth
July 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
