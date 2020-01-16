You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire prompts evacuation of Yarmouth restaurant

Fire prompts evacuation of Yarmouth restaurant

January 16, 2020

WEST YARMOUTH – A fire prompted the evacuation of the 99 Restaurant on Berry Lane off Route 28 in West Yarmouth about 3:30 PM. The fire reportedly started in the electrical room of the restaurant. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to that area of the restaurant.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

