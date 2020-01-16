WEST YARMOUTH – A fire prompted the evacuation of the 99 Restaurant on Berry Lane off Route 28 in West Yarmouth about 3:30 PM. The fire reportedly started in the electrical room of the restaurant. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to that area of the restaurant.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Fire prompts evacuation of Yarmouth restaurant
January 16, 2020
WEST YARMOUTH – A fire prompted the evacuation of the 99 Restaurant on Berry Lane off Route 28 in West Yarmouth about 3:30 PM. The fire reportedly started in the electrical room of the restaurant. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to that area of the restaurant.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape & Islands Under Wind Advisory through Friday Morning
- Chief Justice, Senators Sworn In for Trump Impeachment
- Beaty Receives Endorsement From Scott Lively
- Fever Chart: Earth Had Its Hottest Decade on Record in 2010s
- 11-Year-Old Found Safe; Suspect Arrested After Amber Alert
- Researchers Looking For Ways to Predict White Shark Presence
- Energy Consultant to Discuss Concerns About Pilgrim Decommissioning
- State Announces Programs to Address Lead in School Drinking Water
- Senior Advisor to Sen. Cyr Steps Down
- Hyannis Modular Home Project Progressing
- Sandwich Selectmen Support New Sign for Civil War Vet’s Grave
- Provincetown Finalizes Deal With New Town Manager
- Mashpee Commons CapeSpace Ready to Open