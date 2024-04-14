CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Uncle Albert’s Drive in Chatham just before 5:30 PM Sunday. A small fire on the exterior that appeared to have started from a chimney of the structure was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire quickly extinguished at Chatham residence
April 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
