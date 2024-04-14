You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire quickly extinguished at Chatham residence

Fire quickly extinguished at Chatham residence

April 14, 2024

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Uncle Albert’s Drive in Chatham just before 5:30 PM Sunday. A small fire on the exterior that appeared to have started from a chimney of the structure was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

