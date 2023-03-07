Updated: Fire rages through house in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Tuesday, March 7th at about 10:55 A.M., Engine 1, Engine 5, Tower 1, and Onset Engine 1 responded to a residence on Standish Avenue for a reported structure fire.

Wareham Police Department arrived on scene first and confirmed that everyone was out of the house, however it was heavily involved with black smoke and fire.

Engine 1 arrived on scene and commenced an aggressive attack, knocking down the fire in about 20 minutes. Engine 1, the duty piece was staffed by Captain Micky Bird, Firefighters Chris Barrasso, Alex Estes, and Jamie McIntosh.

Wareham EMS Local 2895 stood by at the scene, and thankfully there were no injuries. Captain Micky Bird was the Incident Commander and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.