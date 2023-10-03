You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire reported in abandoned house in Mashpee

Fire reported in abandoned house in Mashpee

October 3, 2023

MASHPEE – Fire broke out in an abandoned house in Mashpee sometime after 3:30 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported at 431 Main Street (Route 130) opposite Lovell’s Lane. Route 130 was closed between Ashumet Road and Great Neck Road North. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Firefighters were able to get water on the fire but quickly switched to a defensive or exterior attack as it was too dangerous enter the structure. The fire was declared under control at 4:15 PM. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 