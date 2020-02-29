You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire scorches shed and fence in Hyannis

Fire scorches shed and fence in Hyannis

February 28, 2020

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Hyannis about 7;15 PM. The incident happened at 61 Brant Way. A fence also caught fire before crews quickly knocked down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

