Fire singes outside of liquor store in Provincetown

August 10, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Fire reported singed some shingles on the outside of Yardarm Liquors at 38 Conwell Street in Provincetown. The call came in shortly before 1 PM Thursday. Fire was confined to the exterior of the building and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

