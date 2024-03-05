You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire tear through garage in Bourne

Fire tear through garage in Bourne

March 4, 2024

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Fire tore through a garage in Bourne shortly after 7:30 PM Monday. Firefighters arrived at the scene on Portside Drive in the Pocasset neighborhood to find the detached garage with two cars fully involved. Fire crews had to contend with fireworks going off as well and focused their efforts to protect the nearby house. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 