BOURNE – Fire tore through a garage in Bourne shortly after 7:30 PM Monday. Firefighters arrived at the scene on Portside Drive in the Pocasset neighborhood to find the detached garage with two cars fully involved. Fire crews had to contend with fireworks going off as well and focused their efforts to protect the nearby house. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Fire tear through garage in Bourne
March 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
