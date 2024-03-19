You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters able to keep van fire from spreading in Dennis

March 18, 2024

Courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN

DENNIS – Firefighters were able to control a fully involved van fire in Dennis Monday evening. The fire was reported at O’Shea’s Old Inne restaurant at 348 Route 28 shortly before 9:30 PM. The van was close to the structure which suffered some smoke damage but the flames were confined to the vehicle. According to reports a magnesium engine block hampered efforts to completely extinguish the fire and crews had to run hose lines to a hydrant forcing the closure of Route 28 in the area of School Street.

