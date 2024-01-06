BOURNE – Bourne firefighters were called to the Connect 55+ retirement community on Kendall Rae Place sometime after 3 AM Saturday. Responding to an automatic fire alarm discovered smoke on the third floor. An investigation led to a fire in a microwave oven which was quickly extinguished. Smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters called to Bourne retirement community early Saturday morning
January 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Reevaluating Joint Base Master Plan
- Steamship Authority Waiving Change and Cancellation Fees Ahead of Windy Weekend
- Public Comment Period Opens For Maryland Wind Program
- Passport to Hungary Concert Upcoming for Cape Symphony
- Center For Coastal Studies Announces Geological Survey Of Unusual Overwash Events In Duck Harbor
- Barnstable Counter Sheriff Announces Winter Session of Youth Academy
- Climate Ambassadors Program Continues Growing on Cape
- Local Environmental Nonprofit Receivers Governor’s Citation For Efforts To Ban Single-Use Plastic
- Chatham Holds Third Community Engagement Forum
- Provincetown to Use Electronic Vote Tabulator
- Sandwich Lawsuit from Former Coach Dismissed
- Vineyard Wind Begins Producing Power
- Fire Officials Urge Residents to Remove Christmas Trees