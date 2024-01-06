You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Bourne retirement community early Saturday morning

Firefighters called to Bourne retirement community early Saturday morning

January 6, 2024

BOURNE – Bourne firefighters were called to the Connect 55+ retirement community on Kendall Rae Place sometime after 3 AM Saturday. Responding to an automatic fire alarm discovered smoke on the third floor. An investigation led to a fire in a microwave oven which was quickly extinguished. Smoke had to be ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.

