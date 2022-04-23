HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the Clothesline Laundry on Barnstable Road Saturday afternoon. Clothes had reportedly caught fire in a dryer at the location. Laundry personnel extinguished the flames before fire crews arrived. Smoke was ventilated from the buildling. Fire officials responded to a similar situation at the laundry on Wednesday.
Firefighters called to Hyannis laundromat for second time in three days
April 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
