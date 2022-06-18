HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the British Beer Company on Main Street in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Saturday morning. According to reports, a motor for the elevator apparently burnt out causing smoke in the elevator shaft. Employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters called to Hyannis restaurant after smoke reported in elevator shaft
June 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
