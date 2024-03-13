You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Yarmouth residential structure after smoke reported on second floor

March 12, 2024

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters were called to the Mill View Suites at 85 Route 28 about 8 PM Tuesday. Smoke was discovered on the second floor of  the structure. The situation was mitigated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

