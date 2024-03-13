YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters were called to the Mill View Suites at 85 Route 28 about 8 PM Tuesday. Smoke was discovered on the second floor of the structure. The situation was mitigated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters called to Yarmouth residential structure after smoke reported on second floor
March 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
