CENTERVILLE – At approximately 10 PM the Barnstable Police Department responded with C.O.MM. Fire to Alltown Mobil gas station in Centerville for a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, the vehicle operator was attempting to put out a fire under the hood of his vehicle with a fire extinguisher. When the extinguisher ran out, the flames reignited. COMM FD arrived on scene and put out the flames. The vehicle sustained extensive fire damage to the engine compartment and hood.No injuries or other damage reported.
Photo by Barnstable Police/CWN
Firefighters douse car fire at Centerville gas station
March 17, 2020
