BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Route 6 in Barnstable sometime after 4 PM Monday. The fire was reported westbound just beyond the Mary Dunn Road overpass between Willow Street and Route 132. No injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up while the fire was extinguished.

Earlier Harwich firefighters extinguished a small fire in a vehicle on Route 6 in Harwich.