BOURNE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after their vehicle overturned in Bourne. The crash happened about 10 AM Sunday at the intersection of Shore Road and Bennett’s Neck Drive. Once freed, the victim was evaluated by EMTs. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Bourne
January 14, 2024
