You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Bourne

Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Bourne

January 14, 2024

BOURNE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after their vehicle overturned in Bourne. The crash happened about 10 AM Sunday at the intersection of Shore Road and Bennett’s Neck Drive. Once freed, the victim was evaluated by EMTs. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 